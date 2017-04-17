Yandex metrika counter

State budget executed with AZN 179M surplus in January-February

In January-February 2017 AZN 2,370,500,000 was transferred to the state budget, AZN 2,191,700,000 was spent, State Statistical Committee reported.

Budget surplus amounted to AZN 178.8 million, which makes up 1.8% of GDP, according to APA.

SSC says 19.4% of budget receipts made up VAT, 13.0% income tax of legal entities, 5.6% income tax of individuals, 4.7% excises, 10.8% other taxes, and 46.5% non-tax incomes.

