State budget executed with AZN 179M surplus in January-February
- 17 Apr 2017 15:55
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120825
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/state-budget-executed-with-azn-179m-surplus-in-january-february Copied
In January-February 2017 AZN 2,370,500,000 was transferred to the state budget, AZN 2,191,700,000 was spent, State Statistical Committee reported.
Budget surplus amounted to AZN 178.8 million, which makes up 1.8% of GDP, according to APA.
SSC says 19.4% of budget receipts made up VAT, 13.0% income tax of legal entities, 5.6% income tax of individuals, 4.7% excises, 10.8% other taxes, and 46.5% non-tax incomes.
News.Az