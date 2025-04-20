State Department denies data on reduction of US diplomatic missions in Africa

The Harry S. Truman Federal Building, headquarters of the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The New York Times (NYT) report that American diplomatic missions in Africa are preparing to close down their operations is based on false information, News.Az informs via TASS.

"The NYT publication is based on a false document," the letter, which was received by the publication from the Foreign Ministry, says. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called the publication "fake" on his page on the social network X, and the NYT "the victim of another deception."

The NYT published an article about US President Donald Trump preparing an order to restructure the State Department. According to the newspaper, this implies closing embassies in a number of African countries and replacing the relevant department of the foreign policy department with the office of a special envoy for African affairs. It was claimed that the office would be subordinate to the White House National Security Council, not the State Department.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Trump administration plans to halve the State Department's budget, cutting funding for international organizations by nearly 90%.

News.Az