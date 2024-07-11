Stoltenberg highlights NATO’s deepening cooperation with Indo-Pacific and EU partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underlined the “strong and deepening cooperation” between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners - Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand - and the European Union at its Summit in Washington on Thursday.

Together with its partners, NATO “will address our shared security challenges, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, China’s support for Russia’s war economy, and the growing alignment of authoritarian powers,” the Secretary General said. “In response, we must work ever more closely together to preserve peace and protect the rules-based international order,” he added.

News.Az