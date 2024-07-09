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Jens Stoltenberg
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Jens Stoltenberg
Zelenskyy briefs NATO, EU leaders on U.S. peace proposal
22 Nov 2025-00:56
Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg named Norway's new finance minister
04 Feb 2025-15:40
Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Munich Security Conference chairman
09 Oct 2024-12:33
Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general –
VIDEO
01 Oct 2024-13:29
Nations must decide on Ukraine's long-range missile use against Russia: NATO
16 Sep 2024-23:39
NATO chief calls on China to halt its support for Russia
06 Sep 2024-15:17
NATO’s Ukraine command center in Germany to start operating in September
18 Jul 2024-15:34
Stoltenberg highlights NATO’s deepening cooperation with Indo-Pacific and EU partners
12 Jul 2024-00:16
Europe vs. Russia:
Borrell and Stoltenberg unite NATO against the Kremlin
11 Jul 2024-09:58
NATO signs $700 million Stinger missile contract
09 Jul 2024-22:09
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