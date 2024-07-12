News.az
Tag:
Nato Summit
US European commanders back NATO 5% GDP spend goal
26 Jun 2025-19:45
EU leaders discuss security, competitiveness, and trade
25 Jun 2025-20:56
Erdogan meets Dutch premier Schoof in The Hague
25 Jun 2025-20:30
Zelenskyy and Trump engage in extensive talks during NATO summit
25 Jun 2025-18:16
Summit of discord: What changes lie ahead for NATO after U.S. strikes?
24 Jun 2025-00:30
Senior US, Swedish diplomats hold talks before NATO summit
20 Jun 2025-22:17
White House confirms Trump to attend NATO summit in The Hague
03 Jun 2025-23:28
NATO summit wraps up with security guarantees for Ukraine
13 Jul 2024-00:56
Turkish President calls for unity against terrorism at NATO summit
12 Jul 2024-22:49
Stoltenberg highlights NATO’s deepening cooperation with Indo-Pacific and EU partners
12 Jul 2024-00:16
