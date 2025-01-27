Storm Herminia threatens flooding across UK after Eowyn

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is bracing for potential flooding as Storm Herminia moves in, following the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Stormy weather is bringing the threat of flooding to homes and businesses and disrupting travel across large parts of England and Wales, while Scotland and Northern Ireland are steadily recovering from the impact of Storm Eowyn, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. On Monday morning, there were 48 flood warnings and 172 alerts in place for England and three Met Office yellow warnings in England and Wales for heavy rain and strong winds.While not as powerful as Eowyn, a low-pressure system was named Storm Herminia by meteorologists in Spain, which was expected to feel the strongest winds.The Met Office warned that heavy, blustery showers and possible thunderstorms would lead to some flooding in London, south-east England and south-west England. It said there could be interruption to power supplies and other services.Strong winds were driving in a succession of showers, some heavy, through Monday and Monday night, before easing during Tuesday morning. There was also a chance of lightning strikes and hail showers.In Wales and parts of the West Midlands in England, the Met Office said heavy rain could lead to some flooding of roads and properties. There was a small chance some rural communities could be cut off by flooded roads. Up to 70mm of rain was expected over some high ground.There was also a warning in place for strong winds on Monday in Wales and across much of southern England that could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel until 6am on Tuesday.The warnings come as scientists have said that the climate emergency is making extreme weather events more common.The flood and wind warnings follow some challenging conditions on Sunday. Okehampton in Devon had 35.8mm of rain, while an 83mph gust was recorded in Berry Head, south Devon, and 81mph in Capel Curig, north Wales. Flooding led to stretches of roads in Devon and Wiltshire being closed overnight on Sunday.Scotland is recovering from the effects of Storm Eowyn. ScotRail said its engineers had made “great progress” in removing debris and repairing damage, but several lines were still affected on Monday. The Largs to Ardrossan line will not reopen on Monday after an overhead gantry was brought down by a falling tree.Avanti West Coast said services to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh had resumed, but warned of late starts and possible delays on Scottish routes.Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said about 74,000 customers remained without power at the end of Sunday as a result of Eowyn.The Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts.”

News.Az