Kenyans protest proposed Ebola treatment center for exposed Americans

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Hundreds of Kenyans protested in Nanyuki, central Kenya, against plans by the Kenyan and U.S. governments to set up a quarantine facility for Americans exposed to the Ebola virus.

Many of the demonstrators are young Kenyans who say it is not right for their government to agree to U.S. demands to bring in American citizens exposed to Ebola. Protesters say the disease is contagious and could spread rapidly in the small town, affecting many people, News.Az reports, citing Scripps News.

Demonstrators gathered near the military air base where the treatment facility is planned, saying they would not leave until the plan is stopped. The protests come after a Kenyan high court ordered last week the suspension of the plan, ruling it was not right and that the governments must wait until a court hearing is completed.

Some protesters said they saw American planes flying into the air base and equipment being deployed in the area, which they say triggered the demonstrations.

News.Az