Stranded astronauts nearly home after nine months in space

Sunday's arrival of their relief crew meant Wilmore and Williams could finally leave.

They checked out with NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov, who arrived in their own SpaceX capsule last fall with two empty seats reserved for the Starliner duo.

"We'll miss you, but have a great journey home," NASA's Anne McClain called out from the space station as the capsule pulled away 418km above the Pacific.

Stranded in space

While other astronauts had logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission expand by so much.