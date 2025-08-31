Strong 6.2-magnitude quake hits southeastern Afghanistan region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck southeastern Afghanistan, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), News.Az reports.

According to the agency, the quake was recorded 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at 19:17:34 UTC (12:47 am IST on September 1) at a depth of 8 kilometres.

