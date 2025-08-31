Yandex metrika counter

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake hits southeastern Afghanistan region

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck southeastern Afghanistan, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Afghanistan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the agency, the quake was recorded 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at 19:17:34 UTC (12:47 am IST on September 1) at a depth of 8 kilometres.


