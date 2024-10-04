Strong geomagnetic storm expected to hit Earth this weekend

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth on October 5-6, triggered by intense solar flares in active regions of the Sun.

Department of Astrophysics at Baku State University (BSU) forecasts M-class (R1-R2, minor) and X-class (R3, strong) solar flares, which may cause temporary radio signal disruptions, News.Az reports.Geomagnetic disturbances will begin around noon on October 4 and continue through October 6, with the strongest activity predicted at the G3 (strong) level.The storm is expected to subside to normal levels by the end of October 6.

