Stubb and Meloni expected in Washington as Ukraine peace talks continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are reportedly headed to Washington, according to sources close to the Finnish leader, News.Az reports, citing Le Temps.

The newspaper notes that the Finnish president has become US President Donald Trump’s new “best friend,” recalling that both Stubb and Meloni previously visited the US in August alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting with Trump. Since then, the leaders’ exchanges with Washington have grown “much friendlier,” the outlet reported.

On Sunday, Stubb announced that he and Meloni had held a phone call with Trump to discuss the American peace plan for Ukraine. He later stated that key issues remained unresolved following Sunday’s talks between the US and Ukraine in Geneva.

However, Italian media have not confirmed Meloni’s expected trip to Washington. After the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Meloni told reporters that the US president was open to discussing European amendments to the Ukraine settlement plan. She emphasized that European leaders were not crafting a “counterproposal,” but were building on the US draft as a basis. Meloni also said she would continue consultations with European counterparts at the African Union–EU summit underway in Luanda, Angola, where she is scheduled to speak on peace, security, and multilateral governance.

News.Az