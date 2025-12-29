Sudan gold production rebounds despite conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan’s Ministry of Minerals said that the country’s gold production reached 70 tons in 2025, exceeding the official target by 13 percent.

In a statement, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, which operates under the ministry, said the mining sector generated about 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds, or roughly 1.8 billion U.S. dollars, in public revenues during the year, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Minister of Minerals Nour Al-Daem Taha called for intensified efforts in 2026 and instructed that new national projects be incorporated into the mining sector’s development plan.

Sudan depends heavily on gold exports as a key source of foreign currency. Gold production peaked between 2017 and 2022, and in 2022 the metal was the country’s leading non-oil export. That year, gold accounted for 46.3 percent of total non-oil exports, valued at 2.02 billion dollars out of overall exports worth 4.357 billion dollars, according to data from the Central Bank of Sudan.

However, gold output dropped sharply to just two tons after five months of war in 2023, before rebounding to 64 tons in 2024 and rising further this year.

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict since mid-April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The violence has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions both within the country and across its borders.

News.Az