Yandex metrika counter

Super Typhoon Man-yi strikes the Philippines

  • World
  • Share
Super Typhoon Man-yi strikes the Philippines
Charism Sayat | AFP | Getty Images

Super Typhoon Man-yi made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday, with the national weather forecaster warning of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact, as waves up to 14 metres (46 feet) high pounded the coastline, News.az reports citing foreign media

Man-yi was packing sustained wind speeds of 195 kilometres (121 miles) per hour when it slammed into Panganiban municipality on Catanduanes island at 9:40 pm (1340 GMT), the forecaster said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      