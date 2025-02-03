Surprise contender emerges as favorite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

+ ↺ − 16 px

A surprising new name has emerged as a frontrunner to take over the iconic role of James Bond, with reports suggesting that Scottish actor Stuart Martin, 39, has had “serious talks” with film executives about stepping into the 007 shoes.

Previously, Hollywood stars like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were among the favorites to replace Daniel Craig. However, Martin’s name has quickly gained traction in Bond circles, with insiders confirming he is now a top contender, News.Az reports, citing The Express Daily.

He would become the first Scotsman to portray the British spy since Sean Connery said farewell in 1983’s Never Say Never Again. The insider told the Mail: Stuart is the name that has been discussed in Bond circles by those in the know. He is in serious contention.

Scottish actor Stuart Martin. Photo: Getty Images

“No-one will confirm this because Eon goes all out to deny and shy away from anything concerning casting, but it would be an amazing milestone to have a Scottish Bond again.”

Among Martins credits are 24 episodes of Miss Scarlett & The Duke, in which he played William ‘The Duke’ Wellington, and Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon.

They added that the film’s production company, Eon, doesn’t care if the next James Bond is already a famous actor or not. And it’s fair to say that sentiment is echoed by Bond fans nationwide, who just want the best man for the job.

One user wrote on an online forum: “Stuart Martin caught my eye. He seems to have about the same level of fame as Daniel Craig did when he was picked.”

Another agreed: “He’s got the look, that’s for sure.” A third echoed: “I don’t know him, which is a plus. And he does look very attractive, which is a plus.

“What is his action background? Has he filmed action scenes before?” they asked. It comes after Happy Valley star James Norton is also said to be in the frame for Bond. Two movie buffs watched his latest TV drama, Playing Nice, and thought they spotted a clue that suggests he has the role sewn up.

In the third episode of the series, James’ character Pete Riley is at a gala event. But while the rest of the attendees are dressed in swanky tuxedos, James is not. He is in a plain suit.

Hannah Townsend asked Talk Of The Townsends’ followers on TikTok: “Are you watching brand new TV drama Playing Nice? And if you are, did you notice this?”

Husband Benedict continued: “James Norton is in the show and he has long been rumoured to be the next James Bond. Now, every James Bond has a contract clause stating they cannot wear a tuxedo in any other media while they are James Bond”.

He went on: “There’s a scene in the third episode of Playing Nice where they’re at a gala and every single man in that room is wearing a tuxedo except James Norton, who was wearing a regular suit.

“Now, admittedly his character is meant to be sort of humbled, so it could just be some kind of character-related wardrobe.” Hannah chimed in: “But it could be that maybe he is going to be the next James Bond.”

News.Az