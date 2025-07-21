Suspect identified in shooting of off-duty Border Patrol agent in NYC park

Crime scene investigators search for evidence after an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded, July 20, 2025, in New York City's Fort Washington Park during what police suspect was a robbery. WABC

Authorities have named 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez as the suspect in the shooting of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent late Saturday night in Fort Washington Park, Manhattan. The agent, 42, was shot in the face and arm but is expected to survive.

Police say Mora Nunez, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and has a history of violent crime, opened fire during an attempted robbery near the Little Red Lighthouse under the George Washington Bridge. The agent returned fire, wounding the suspect. Mora Nunez later walked into a Bronx hospital with gunshot injuries and is now in custody, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the suspect “a violent repeat offender” with pending warrants for domestic violence, robbery, and a stabbing incident earlier this year. The suspect’s accomplice remains at large.

News.Az