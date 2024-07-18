Suspected arson in Nice building fire claims seven lives – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic apartment building fire in the southern French city of Nice has resulted in the deaths of seven people, with authorities investigating the incident as a possible case of arson, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Among the deceased are three children aged five, seven, and ten, as well as a 17-year-old who attempted to escape by jumping from a window, according to officials.The apartment, occupied by a family believed to have origins in Comoros, an island nation in southern Africa, was home to ten individuals at the time of the fire.Rescue efforts began around 2:30 am local time in the Les Moulins neighborhood, where the blaze erupted on the seventh floor of the building."Despite significant resources deployed, unfortunately seven people lost their lives in the fire," stated firefighters.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin acknowledged on social media that swift firefighter response "likely prevented further casualties."Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli informed reporters at the scene that initial findings suggest a "criminal" cause for the fire, prompting an investigation into arson resulting in fatalities.

News.Az