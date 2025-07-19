Suwayda sees ongoing clashes as Syria deploys forces to enforce ceasefire

Members of the Syrian security forces stand together after Syrian troops entered the predominantly Druze city of Suwayda, Syria, on Tuesday (Karam al-Masri/Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed clashes between Bedouin tribal fighters and local armed groups raged on Saturday in Syria's Suwayda province, despite the ongoing efforts of internal security forces to implement a nationwide ceasefire.

Security units have already started their deployment in and around Suwayda to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilize the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda.

Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in the capital Damascus.

Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks on Syrian soil.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

News.Az