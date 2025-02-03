Sweden rules out sabotage in Baltic Sea cable damage case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden has released a vessel suspected of causing damage to an undersea fibre optic cable between Latvia and Sweden on Jan. 26, the Nordic country's prosecution authority said on Monday, adding that it ruled out sabotage, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"The investigation now clearly shows that this was not a case of sabotage," the prosecution authority said in a statement.

"It has been established that a combination of weather conditions and shortcomings in equipment and seamanship contributed to the cable break," it added.

News.Az