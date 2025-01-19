Swedish forces deployed to Latvia to strengthen NATO's presence
A significant contingent of Swedish troops has arrived in Latvia for the first time in centuries, News.Az citing the LSM.
The port of Rīga is where the 500-strong Swedish contingent arrived, in order to join the ranks of the Canadian-led NATO multinational brigade stationed in Latvia.
On December 12, the Swedish Parliament supported a proposal to participate in the NATO multinational brigade in Latvia in the long term with one mechanized infantry battalion, in which up to 600 soldiers will perform their duties.
It is the first time Sweden has deployed its soldiers to another NATO member state since joining the alliance on March 7, 2024.
The multinational brigade in Latvia currently brings together forces from 13 NATO member states – Albania, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.
"The number of allied soldiers and military equipment in Latvia continues to grow. Sweden's joining the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia is a clear demonstration that the alliance is united, and any hostile actions by Russia will be met with a clear response. I am confident that our joint military exercises will provide an excellent experience for the soldiers of Sweden, Latvia and other allies," said Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Spruds.
At the NATO Madrid Summit in 2022, the Canadian and Latvian defense ministers signed a joint declaration to strengthen NATO's eastern flank defense. In 2023, a joint roadmap was published, culminating in the formal establishment of the brigade in July 2024, elevating the NATO battlegroup to brigade level and significantly increasing NATO's presence in Latvia.
An official change of command ceremony is expected soon, with which the Swedish Mechanized Infantry Battalion will officially be included in the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.
But it's by no means the first time a powerful Swedish force has been on Latvian soil. Livonia, including Riga, was part of the Swedish Empire from 1629 until 1721, and Riga was even the largest city in the empire. During the Great Northern War of 1701 Swedish troops made an even more impressive arrival by boat on the opposite bank of the River Daugava than they did today.
