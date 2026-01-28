Swiatek slams Australian Open’s behind-the-scenes cameras

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has criticised the use of behind-the-scenes cameras at the Australian Open, saying players are being watched “like animals in the zoo” in areas that should allow greater privacy.

The comments come after American star Coco Gauff was filmed smashing her racquet in a corridor within the players’ area at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, prompting her to call for stricter limits on camera access, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Since 2019, the Australian Open has broadcast footage from player-only zones beneath Rod Laver Arena, including the gym, warm-up spaces and corridors leading from the locker rooms. Comparable access is far more restricted at the other Grand Slam tournaments.

“Are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop?” said Swiatek, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

World number five Jessica Pegula, who reached the semi-finals, also criticised the practice, describing the constant filming as an “invasion of privacy” that should be “cut back”.

“You just feel like you’re under a microscope constantly,” the American said.

Similar incidents have occurred at other tournaments. Aryna Sabalenka was filmed breaking a racquet by an off-court camera after losing the 2023 US Open final.

Tournament organisers have defended the camera set-up as part of a broader strategy to attract non-traditional tennis fans by offering television viewers and social media audiences unprecedented access to players’ off-court moments.

Pegula, who sits on the WTA players’ council, said the issue would once again be raised in post-tournament talks with Australian Open organisers.

“I saw online people were zooming in on players’ phones and stuff like that. That’s so unnecessary,” Pegula said.

“The only time you’re not being recorded is when you’re going to shower and go to the bathroom.

“It seems to be worse here than maybe other years, so I think now it’s definitely going to be talked about and highlighted again moving forward.”

Asked whether she had raised the issue directly with tournament organisers, Swiatek responded bluntly: “What’s the point?”

Former world number one Andy Roddick has previously suggested there should be a designated “zone” where players can “detonate” emotionally after difficult losses without being filmed.

American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova also said she was conscious of the cameras after losing to Pegula in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

“I knew [they] were there, so I just kept my head down and went to the locker room,” she said.

However, Anisimova acknowledged that the cameras can also capture positive moments for fans. Over the years, they have recorded lighter scenes, including Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer being stopped and asked to show their accreditation passes. Swiatek said even those moments cross a line.

“We’re tennis players. We’re meant to be watched on the court and in the press,” she said.

“That’s our job. It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation.”

