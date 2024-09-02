Switzerland denounces Gaza hostage killings, demanding immediate ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland on Monday denounced the killing of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recently found in Gaza, where Israel has continued its onslaught since last October, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Switzerland strongly condemns the execution of the 6 Israeli hostages found in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said on X.It called for an agreement between all parties on an immediate cease-fire and the unconditional release of the hostages.A senior Hamas official said on Sunday that the six Israeli hostages recently found in the Palestinian enclave were killed in Israeli airstrikes, challenging Tel Aviv's claim that Hamas executed the hostages while they were in captivity.Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army reported finding the bodies of six hostages, adding to the ongoing tension as the war enters its eleventh month. Before the discovery, Israel said 107 hostages remained in Gaza, some of whom were believed to have already been killed.Hamas has said dozens of hostages were killed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza.Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages.Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

News.Az