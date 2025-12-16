Syria and France explore tourism cooperation in Damascus talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 16, Syrian Minister of Tourism Mazen al-Salhani held a meeting in Damascus with French Chargé d’Affaires Jean-Baptiste Faivre to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism, investment, and cultural sectors.

Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying the exchange of visits and activating channels of joint cooperation in the coming phase, particularly in tourism investment, qualification and training, as well as cultural cooperation, in a way that supports mutual interests, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Al-Salhani reviewed the Tourism Ministry’s plans and priorities, outlining available opportunities to develop the tourism sector and upcoming projects aimed at diversifying tourism products and reinforcing Syria’s appeal as a promising destination.

He underscored the importance of focusing on cultural routes, castles and historical sites, highlighting the need to benefit from the expertise of friendly countries. He praised France’s experience in hospitality, tourism education, curriculum development, administrative systems and equipment, and called for reviving cooperation in the museums sector.

For his part, French Chargé d’Affaires Jean-Baptiste Faivre expressed satisfaction with France’s return to diplomatic engagement in Syria, pointing to the start of a new phase of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, developmental and tourism fields.

Faivre noted that France recently organized a forum bringing together more than 40 French companies interested in the Syrian market.

Tourism cooperation between Syria and France falls within the framework of longstanding cultural and historical relations, particularly in heritage, antiquities and cultural tourism. The Tourism Ministry is working to expand partnerships with friendly countries to benefit from their expertise in training, qualification and investment, contributing to the development of tourism products and improved service quality.

News.Az