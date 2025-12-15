Syria, US say Daesh attack aimed to derail improving ties

Syrian and U.S. officials said a recent Daesh attack on American forces was aimed at undermining their improving diplomatic ties, News.Az reports, citing the YeniShafak.

The conclusion was reached during a phone call on Sunday between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following an ambush near Palmyra that killed three Americans.

A shared condemnation and commitment to cooperation

According to a Syrian Foreign Ministry statement, both diplomats agreed the "cowardly act" sought to disrupt the nascent Syrian-US partnership. Shaibani emphasized the attack as a renewed challenge in counterterrorism and stressed the importance of close collaboration with international partners, particularly the United States. He also conveyed condolences from President Ahmad al-Sharaa to President Donald Trump and thanked Washington for its support.

US reaffirms support and vows accountability

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed continued US support for the Syrian government, including cooperation on counterterrorism, efforts to bolster regional stability, and steps to create conditions for economic recovery. The US State Department confirmed the call, noting Shaibani reiterated Damascus's commitment to "degrade and destroy the shared threat of Daesh." A department spokesperson added, "The United States will hold all who hurt and threaten Americans accountable," aligning with President Trump's earlier vow of retaliation.

Context of the attack and ongoing security operations

The discussion followed a Saturday ambush by an Daesh gunman in the Palmyra desert, which killed two US troops and one American civilian, wounding three others. Syrian authorities subsequently launched a security operation against Daeshf cells in the Homs countryside. This cooperation occurs within the framework of the international anti-Daesh coalition, which Syria formally joined on November 12, as the new administration in Damascus seeks to restore national security and stability.