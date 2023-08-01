- News
- Tourism Cooperation
Tag:
Tourism Cooperation
-
A protocol on cooperation in the field of tourism has been signed between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.03 Apr 2026-15:15
-
-
The growing relationship between Türkiye and Spain has led to record trade and tourism figures, with 2025 set to be a key year for their economic ties.07 Mar 2026-15:45
-
-
The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) organized a series of seminars in the Chinese cities of Jinan, Shijiazhuang, and Taiyuan in December to highlight the country’s tourism opportunities, according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.29 Dec 2025-18:25
-
-
-
-
President Ilham Aliyev has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia to foster cooperation in the tourism sector.30 Sep 2025-18:39
-
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his strong belief that the city of Khankendi will emerge as a center of peace, during his address at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in the city.04 Jul 2025-15:07
-
-
The Azerbaijani delegation took part in the 6th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Ministerial Meeting on Tourism and the 8th High-Level Experts Group Meeting on Tourism, held in Erzurum, Türkiye.28 Apr 2025-18:46
-
-
-