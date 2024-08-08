Syria's military chief allows Hezbollah to launch attacks on Israel from Syrian territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath channel reported on Thursday that Syria's Chief of General Staff, Gen. Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, sought to increase Syria's reliance on Iran, acting without President Bashar Al Assad's knowledge, News.Az reports citing Ynetnews .

According to the report, Abdul Karim visited Tehran without the president's knowledge and was believed to have supplied Syrian military weapons to Hezbollah.He approved Hezbollah firing attack drones from Syrian territory at Israel, prompting Israeli attacks against Syrian military position. "He is a threat to Syrian stability and has damaged critical installations," the report said quoting sources.The general was appointed to head the military in 2022 after Assad's reshuffle of his forces. He has since participated in joint military exercises with Russian forces

