SK Hynix stock jumps 15% on Samsung outlook

The rally reflects growing optimism that demand for memory chips—driven by artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure—will continue to push prices and profits higher, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Samsung Electronics said it expects its first-quarter operating profit to surge more than eight-fold, beating analyst expectations.

The strong forecast signaled that the ongoing AI boom is tightening chip supply and driving up prices, benefiting major memory producers like SK Hynix.

Following the announcement, analysts moved quickly to revise forecasts.

Korea Investment & Securities raised its full-year operating profit estimate for SK Hynix by 28%, citing stronger-than-expected price increases in:

DRAM chips

NAND flash memory

The revised outlook suggests profits could more than quadruple compared to 2025 levels.

SK Hynix shares climbed to around 1,050,000 won, outperforming both:

Samsung Electronics, which rose about 8.7%

The wider South Korean market, which gained roughly 7%

The sharp move highlights investor enthusiasm for companies positioned at the center of the AI supply chain.

The surge underscores how rapidly expanding AI workloads—from data centers to advanced computing—are reshaping the semiconductor landscape.

Memory chips, essential for processing large datasets, have become a critical component in supporting AI systems, leading to tighter supply and higher pricing power for manufacturers.

SK Hynix is expected to release its January–March earnings later this month, with investors closely watching whether the company confirms the strong growth outlook suggested by Samsung’s forecast.

The latest rally suggests markets are already pricing in a robust performance as the global AI-driven chip cycle accelerates.