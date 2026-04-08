Cyclone Maila nears Papua New Guinea coast

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Tropical Cyclone Maila is moving across the Solomon Sea, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as it tracks toward Papua New Guinea and northeastern Australia.

According to the latest update, the storm has weakened slightly from earlier peaks but remains a powerful system, with sustained winds still posing risks to coastal communities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cyclone Maila formed on April 4 and is expected to remain active until at least April 8. At its strongest, it reached Category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 231 km/h.

As of April 7, the storm’s center was located about 545 km east of southeastern Papua New Guinea, with winds of around 167 km/h, equivalent to a Category 2 system.

Forecast models indicate the cyclone will:

Move southwest in the coming days

Pass very close to southeastern Papua New Guinea around April 10

Continue toward the Cape York Peninsula in northern Australia after April 12

The storm is expected to affect multiple countries, including Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and parts of Australia.

Over the next 72 hours, forecasters warn of:

Heavy rainfall

Strong winds

Potential coastal flooding

The Solomon Islands are already experiencing adverse conditions, while southern and eastern Papua New Guinea are expected to face worsening weather starting April 9.

Despite its strength, global disaster monitoring systems assess the cyclone’s overall humanitarian impact as relatively low, due to limited population exposure—estimated at around 40,000 people in high-risk zones.

However, vulnerability remains high in Papua New Guinea, where infrastructure and preparedness levels could amplify the storm’s effects.

Authorities continue to monitor Cyclone Maila closely as it approaches populated coastal areas.

Residents in affected regions are being urged to stay alert, follow official guidance, and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions as the system moves closer to land.

News.Az