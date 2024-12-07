Syrian and Russian jets target militant sites in Homs, says Syrian Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aircraft of the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces hit concentrations of illegal armed groups in the province of Homs, killing dozens of terrorists, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on its Facebook page, News.az reports citing TASS .

"Our forces opaerating in the rural areas of Hama and Homs are conducting intensive artillery and rocket fire on the terrorists' positions and supply lines, causing losses in their ranks. Syrian and Russian military aircraft struck terrorist concentrations in the northeast of Homs province, killing dozens of terrorists, their vehicles and equipment," the ministry said in a statement.On November 27, the extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and its allies launched a large-scale attack on Aleppo and other settlements in northern Syria. Later, the Republican Guard command reported that the army had been forced to retreat from Aleppo to regroup its units and prepare for a counterattack.On December 5, the Syrian command announced the infiltration of militants into several neighborhoods of the city of Hama, the administrative center of the province of the same name in the west of the country. According to the army's statement, the government units holding Hama have been redeployed outside the city.

News.Az