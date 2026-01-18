Syrian army enters Tabqa, where Euphrates hydroelectric power station located

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian army has entered the city of Tabqa, where the Euphrates hydroelectric power station is located, the operative command of the armed forces of the Syrian transitional government said, News.Az informs, via TASS.

"Our troops have entered the city of Tabqa from several directions, the formations of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are surrounded in the area of the military airfield," according to a communique broadcast by Al Hadath TV channel.

News.Az