Jordan sends humanitarian aid convoy to Syria amid clashes

Jordan on Monday dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to Syria, the military announced. The convoy, organized by the Jordanian Armed Forces, includes 51 trucks carrying food and relief supplies.

The delivery was coordinated with the Syrian government to ensure efficient distribution and support civilians affected by ongoing conditions in the country, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The aid comes as tens of thousands of people flee Aleppo due to recent clashes between the Syrian interim government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). A ceasefire was reached on Friday, and the last SDF fighters withdrew from Aleppo on Sunday.

