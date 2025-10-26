Szijjártó: Hungary cannot refuse oil from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary takes a realistic view of the energy supply issue and cannot refuse Russian oil.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"To be realistic, we cannot give up Russian oil," he said in an interview with Fox News.

The Hungarian minister is convinced that "the issue of energy supplies should be treated as a physical problem, approached realistically, since it is impossible to heat or cool houses politically."

Szijjártó added that he discussed this issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and "explained to him in detail the special situation" of landlocked Hungary. Szijjártó noted that Rubio "was the first Western politician" to acknowledge that "geography must be taken into account."

News.Az