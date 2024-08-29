Telegram’s Dubai office closed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram's office in Dubai, where company founder Pavel Durov has been residing since 2017, is reportedly closed and unused by the messenger's team.

Telegram FZ LLC is registered in Business Central Towers situated in the Dubai Internet City - the technology park and the special economic zone created by the government of Dubai to bring in and support digital companies and startups, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Two office spaces rented by Telegram on the 23rd floor of the building are closed and there are no indications of the company there.On August 24, Durov was detained in France. A court in Paris brought six charges against him. The businessman was placed under court supervision with the commitment to deposit five million euro and appear in a police station twice per week. He is prohibited from leaving the country.

News.Az