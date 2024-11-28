Taiwan conducts air drill amid China pressure
Taiwan’s Air Force jets fly past during the inauguration ceremony of Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on May 20
Taiwan's military held a drill early on Tuesday with aircraft, ships and air defense missile systems, its Defense Ministry said, ahead of a trip by President Lai Ching-te to the Pacific, News.az reports citing DW.
The air drill was conducted for over two hours, starting from 5 a.m. (2200 CET Wednesday), Taiwan's air force command said in a statement.
The statement described the drill as a "battle plan exercise" that would "strengthen the overall effectiveness of air defence operations and to test the response and engagement procedures of the air defense forces."
China claims Taiwan as its own territory and regularly deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around the democratically-ruled island in a bid to keep up military pressure.
