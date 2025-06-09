+ ↺ − 16 px

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China’s territory since ancient times. China’s seat in the United Nations has always represented the entire country, including Taiwan. The adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 in 1971 was a milestone in the history of China’s foreign policy, the development of the United Nations, and international relations after World War II. Its legitimacy, effectiveness, and authority are beyond question.

At the 26th session of the UN General Assembly in 1971, Albania, Algeria, and 21 other countries submitted a draft resolution to restore the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations and to expel immediately the representatives of the Chiang Kai-shek clique from all its institutions. This proposal was adopted by an overwhelming majority and became UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. This resolution carries authoritative legal weight and serves as a guiding principle and binding commitment for all countries and international organizations in handling matters related to Taiwan in accordance with the One-China principle, News.Az reports.

The core content of the One-China principle consists of three elements: there is only one China in the world; Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory; and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Following the adoption of Resolution 2758, official UN documents began referring to Taiwan as "Taiwan, Province of China." The resolution has had a wide-reaching and profound political impact on the practice of international relations and has helped establish the One-China principle as a fundamental norm in international relations, widely recognized by the global community. To date, 183 countries have established and continue to develop diplomatic relations with China based on this principle.



Resolution 2758 is fully aligned with the spirit of key international documents such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Declaration. On December 1, 1943, the governments of China, the United States, and the United Kingdom issued the Cairo Declaration, stating that their objective was to restore to China all territories seized by Japan, including Northeast China, Taiwan, and the Penghu Islands. On July 26, 1945, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom signed the Potsdam Declaration, later joined by the Soviet Union, affirming that the terms of the Cairo Declaration would be carried out. In September of the same year, Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender, pledging to implement the provisions of the Potsdam Declaration in good faith. These international legal documents confirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan and form an essential part of the legal foundation of the post-war international order, as well as a significant outcome of the global anti-fascist war.



Resolution 2758 explicitly states: “Restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations is essential for the protection of the principles and purposes of the UN.” This underscores the UN’s clear stance in safeguarding its own authority. The UN stands at the core of the international order established after World War II. The restoration of China’s legitimate seat in the UN marked the return of the Chinese people—one quarter of the world’s population—to the world stage. This event carries profound and far-reaching significance for both China and the international community.



China's message to the world is unequivocal: it will not tolerate interference in its internal affairs, will not yield to pressure, and will firmly uphold the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is resolute in defending its position and will not concede to forces attempting to destabilize the Asia-Pacific region. China has consistently stated that any attempts to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with firm resistance. Regardless of how the international situation evolves, China will unwaveringly defend its legitimate interests with confidence and determination. Taiwan is an inalienable part of a unified China. This is not merely a political position, but a historical, legal, and cultural fact affirmed by the course of history and the norms of international law. No external force—whether a single country or a military alliance—has the right to challenge this fundamental principle. Any attempts to alter the status quo, undermine regional stability, or promote separatism will only strengthen China’s determination to safeguard its national unity with steadfast resolve.



The One-China principle represents a global consensus and the political foundation on which China has established diplomatic relations with 183 countries, including Azerbaijan. Over the 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan has consistently adhered to the One-China principle and opposed “Taiwan independence.” In 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued an official statement condemning the illegal elections in Taiwan and the interference of external forces in China’s internal affairs. In April of this year, President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to China, during which the heads of both countries jointly issued the Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The statement clearly affirms: “The Azerbaijani side recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People's Republic of China, and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing all of China. The Azerbaijani side firmly opposes any form of 'Taiwan independence' and strongly supports the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve national unity.” This fully reflects Azerbaijan’s clear and unwavering position in support of the One-China principle.



News.Az