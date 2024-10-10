Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near the island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the military tracked the approach of 27 aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and nine PLA Navy warships in the past day.

The ministry also said that five vessels owned by Chinese state agencies were spotted off the coast of Taiwan News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It noted that 15 PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the northern, central and southwestern airspace of Taiwan.Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them.Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.

News.Az