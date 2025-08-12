Tanzania launches nationwide campaign to promote special economic zones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzanian authorities on Tuesday officially launched a nationwide investment promotion campaign aimed at accelerating the development of special economic zones (SEZs), as part of broader efforts to position the country as a leading industrial and investment destination in Africa, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Kitila Mkumbo, minister of state in the President's Office responsible for planning and investment, said the campaign seeks to align SEZ development with national growth corridors and key infrastructure projects.

"This campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to building a strong industrial economy," Mkumbo said, adding that SEZs are not merely designated areas; they are central to our national economic transformation strategy.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority, which has identified five priority SEZs for immediate promotion, including the Nala SEZ in the Dodoma region covering 607 hectares, the Kwala SEZ in the Coast region covering 40.5 hectares, the Buzwagi SEZ in the Shinyanga region covering 1,333 hectares, the Bagamoyo Eco Maritime City SEZ in the Coast region covering 151 hectares, and the Benjamin William Mkapa SEZ in the Dar es Salaam region covering 13,000 square meters.

"These zones have been strategically selected to promote balanced regional development and inclusive industrial growth," said Mkumbo.

Despite notable progress, Mkumbo acknowledged the persistence of challenges, including high land lease costs, inadequate infrastructure, and regulatory bottlenecks.

