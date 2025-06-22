Teenager arrested in France for planning terrorist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

French police have detained a 17-year-old Frenchman on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack, News.Az reports citing the LCI TV channel.

"A 17-year-old teenager was arrested last Friday in the Sarthe department. He was planning terrorist attacks, in particular on synagogues, a sex shop and festive events," the minister said. He added that the teenager was arrested at the planning stage, but not at the stage of preparation for the actual commission of the crime.

Retayo expressed the opinion that the terrorist threat in the country continues to grow, which is confirmed by the current case. According to him, there is also a risk of a unification of efforts of both Sunni and Shiite radicals, especially in light of the US and Israeli operations against Iran.

News.Az