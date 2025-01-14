Temporary restriction imposed in airports of Penza, Ulyanovsk
Photo: TASS
Temporary restrictions for takeoff and landing have been imposed in airports of Penza and Ulyanovsk, the Federal Air Transport Agency said, News.az reportsc iting TASS.Restrictions remain in effect in airports of Kazan and Saratov.
Aircraft crews, aviation dispatchers and airport services take all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, the agency added.