Tesla braces for lower Q1 deliveries amid political backlash

Tesla has been grappling with rising competition, especially in China and Europe, and protests against Musk's role overseeing cuts to federal spending as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. This has angered a largely liberal base of Tesla buyers, and data has shown Tesla owners trading in their vehicles at record levels.

"We have seen major brand deterioration of Tesla across the entire world essentially," said Ken Mahoney, CEO at Mahoney Asset Management, which owns Tesla stock. "The brand has become far more politicized than any public company's brand should wish to be."

Tesla is set to report its first-quarter deliveries and production numbers on Wednesday. Its shares were down about 4% in premarket trading on Monday and have fallen 35% this year.

Wall Street expects Tesla to have delivered about 373,000 vehicles in the January-March period, according to an average of 15 analysts' estimates from Visible Alpha that were refreshed in the past 30 days to reflect growing demand concerns. That would be a 3.6% drop from the same period a year ago, when it delivered 386,810 vehicles.

Even the updated average estimate may be too optimistic, according to some investors and analysts.

"I think that the numbers are going to come in below 400,000 and, maybe as low as 350,000," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Tesla shareholder Globalt Investments.

Deutsche Bank analysts expect between 340,000 and 350,000 vehicles to have been delivered.

The company and Musk did not respond to requests for comment. Data from auto associations and analyst estimates has shown sharp drops in Tesla sales in the first two months of the year in the U.S., Europe, and China. Adding to the malaise about the economy that has curbed people's appetite for big-ticket purchases, demand for Tesla cars has also been hit as some potential customers waited for a refreshed version of the top-selling Model Y. Tesla started selling the updated Model Y, which now comes with full-width front and tail lights, a rear-seat touchscreen, and improved interiors, late last month in China and this month in the U.S. and Europe.