Tesla Q4 deliveries fall 16% to 418k vehicles

Tesla reported 418,227 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 16% from the same period last year, marking the company’s second consecutive annual decline. Total production for Q4 was 434,358 vehicles, while full-year deliveries reached 1.64 million, an 8.6% drop from 2024.





The decline was influenced by the early end of the U.S. $7,500 federal EV incentive on September 30 and growing competition from global automakers such as China’s BYD, South Korea’s Kia and Hyundai, and Volkswagen in Europe. Tesla’s European market share fell sharply in 2025, while Chinese rivals gained ground, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the slowdown, Tesla continues to expand its energy business, deploying 14.2 GWh of battery storage in Q4. Analysts remain optimistic that the introduction of a more affordable Model Y and rising EV demand in emerging markets could boost future sales.

Tesla is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results on January 28.

