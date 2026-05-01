Tesla sales rebound in Europe despite Chinese rivals' pressure

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Registrations of Tesla, Inc. vehicles continued to recover in several European markets in April, including France, Denmark, and the Netherlands, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, fast-growing Chinese competitors such as BYD are steadily eroding the U.S. automaker’s market share.

Tesla’s European sales have rebounded strongly in 2026 after two consecutive annual declines, including a nearly 27 percent drop in 2025. In the first quarter of this year, Tesla’s sales across Europe rose by almost 45 percent.

Analysts link part of the recent demand for both new and used electric vehicles in Europe to rising fuel prices following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, which began on February 28, making EVs more attractive to consumers.

The company also received a regulatory boost last month when a Dutch authority approved the use of Tesla’s driver-assistance software. The vehicle regulator, RDW, has informed the European Commission of plans to pursue EU-wide approval for the system, which Tesla offers through a monthly subscription model.

In April, Tesla registrations rose sharply across several markets. In Denmark, they jumped 102 percent year-on-year, according to bilstatistik.dk. Data from the French automotive industry body Plateforme automobile showed a 112 percent increase in France, while the Dutch automotive association BOVAG reported a 23 percent rise.

Despite this rebound, Tesla continues to operate with a relatively limited and ageing product lineup of just two main models. The company has not introduced a new mass-market vehicle since the Model Y in 2020.

Competition in the European EV market is also intensifying, with both Chinese manufacturers and established carmakers releasing new electric models at a rapid pace. In Denmark, Tesla sold fewer vehicles than Chinese EV startup Xpeng in April, while in the Netherlands it was overtaken by BYD.

News.Az