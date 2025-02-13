Test (TST) explodes by 50X after Binance listing - A new major league player in the Crypto arena?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is in a bearish state and has been struggling to stabilize in the past couple of weeks. Almost all altcoins have lost between 10 and 30% during this period, increasing fear and triggering a massive sell off across the board. However, Test (TST), a meme coin that was supposed to stay under the radar just pumped by over 2,000% during the weekend.

As the name suggests, Test is literally a test token of the new Four.meme platform developed by the BNB Chain team, and was supposed to be a demo. However, it went live on exchanges, outperforming the entire market overnight. Other emerging cryptos like Solaxy, Mind of Pepe, and Best Wallet Token are showing similar potential, so let's dig deeper to see what's going on from up close.

Test - Demo Meme coin that succeeded by accident

The Test project and its TST token became the highest-gaining crypto in the past week, even though it was never supposed to be a real project at all. Namely, it is the demo token of the new Four.meme platform, and was supposed to be used as an example of the newest meme coin launch pad created by the BNB team.

However, after leaking the tutorial video by accident, crypto traders rushed in to buy as many TST tokens as they could, resulting in massive demand, and, of course, a huge price hike. TST tokens reached the first exchanges on Friday, February 7th, gaining over 2,000% only hours after the listing. TST launched at a price of $0.02456, pumping to as much as $0.5244 less than 48 hours later. The price has since retracted to $0.16, but is still over 850% above its starting value.

According to experienced traders such as @AKABull_ and @alexmaxbid, Test is likely to hit a $1 billion market cap in the next few weeks, which would translate to 4X to 6X gains compared to the current value of $156 million. That said, let's take a look at a few more crypto ICOs showing similar potential in the upcoming months.

1. Solaxy - World's first ever Solana-based layer 2 Meme coin

Solaxy is poised to revolutionize the crypto industry as the first Layer-2 solution for Solana, addressing blockchain congestion and scalability issues. With the rise in Layer-2 developments, $SOLX offers unmatched superior speed and zero downtime, making it ideal for the vibrant meme coin ecosystem.

The project not only enhances Solana's performance but also ensures cost-effective and rapid transactions while maintaining interoperability with Ethereum. Priced at $0.001634, $SOLX is one of the cheapest high-gain potential cryptos you can buy right now. It is gaining traction by raising nearly $20 million in its presale, and if you invest during the event, you can stake your $SOLX tokens for an APY of over 199%.

The presale is on its way to become one of the most successful meme coin ICOs in 2025, so don't miss your chance to invest early for the highest returns down the road.

2. Bitcoin Bull - Meme coin with BTC airdrops for token holders

Bitcoin Bull is an innovative meme-based project that capitalizes on the anticipation of Bitcoin ($BTC) reaching $1 million per token. Unique to this project is its reward system, where $BTCBULL receive actual Bitcoin airdrops every time $BTC hits significant price milestones.

It is a community-driven initiative that not only enhances the user experience with passive income opportunities but also integrates strategic token burns, which increase scarcity and increase long-term value. The presale has gained momentum as soon as it went live, raising $535k in less than 48 hours, and over $1.1 million in the first few days.

With a partnership with Best Wallet, the process of receiving rewards is seamless, making Bitcoin Bull an exciting prospect for crypto enthusiasts looking to leverage Bitcoin's potential during its bull run.

3. Mind of Pepe - AI-Agent meme coin for better trading results

Mind of Pepe is an innovative project that combines the power of AI with the popular Pepe meme. As one of the fastest-growing sectors in crypto, Mind of Pepe features a self-sovereign, evolving AI agent that analyzes crypto markets in real-time providing users with tips on the best investment options ahead of the biggest pumps.

This unique approach attracts both novice and experienced traders, contributing to over $5.8 million in presale sales. With a current price of $0.0033188 and an impressive staking APY of 384%, $MIND presents a promising investment opportunity. By harnessing AI technology, it aims to provide essential insights, allowing you to become better at trading over time.

Final Words

The TST token is proof that crypto investors are always on a look-out for new releases with high-gain potential, even during times of bearish price movements. Test is the latest sensation that made early adopters rich, but upcoming projects such as Solaxy, Bitcoin Bull, and Mind of Pepe are yet to go live. Don't miss your chance to invest early for the highest returns!

News.Az