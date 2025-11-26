Thai court issues arrest warrant for Miss Universe co-owner over alleged fraud

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Thai court has issued an arrest warrant for Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, media mogul and co-owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant, over alleged fraud amounting to $930,000, a court official said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

This year's Miss Universe contest concluded last week after a streak of scandal including a tantrum by the host and allegations of sexism.

But after Miss Mexico was crowned winner, a fresh outrage has hit Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip -- whose JKN Global Group co-owns the contest.

The South Bangkok Civil Court issued a warrant for Jakapong on Tuesday after a plastic surgeon accused her of fraud and concealing information when persuading him to invest in JKN in 2023.

"The defendant invited (the plaintiff) to invest knowing her inability to return the money within the appointed time," said a court statement shared with AFP on Wednesday.

A verdict in the 30 million baht ($930,000) case was scheduled Tuesday, but Jakapong failed to appear in court and the warrant was issued because her behaviour "could be interpreted as fleeing", it said.

The court has rescheduled the verdict to December 26, but some local media reported Jakapong had left for Mexico amid rumours of mounting financial woes.

The Miss Universe Organization said in a statement earlier this year "these legal proceedings are entirely separate" from its operations.

Miss Universe 2025 wrapped up in Bangkok on Friday, after drama stirred by a public bust-up between a male competition host and the eventually victorious Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.

In a livestreamed event, the host singled her out for failing to post promotional content and allegedly called her "dumb", prompting Bosch to lead a walk-out.

He apologised after a weepy news conference, though his behaviour drew the attention of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum who praised her compatriot for speaking out.

The Miss Universe contest was formerly owned by US President Donald Trump.

Jakapong's JKN Global Group bought it for $20 million in 2022, but later sold half its stake to Mexican firm Legacy Holding Group USA for $16 million.

In 2024, the Stock Exchange of Thailand delisted JKN shares after the company failed to submit financial statements and was found to have falsified them.

News.Az