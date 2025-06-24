Thailand shuts Cambodian border over scams, intensifying border dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand has closed its border to almost all travelers from Cambodia as diplomatic tensions escalate over a territorial dispute between the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

On Monday, the Thai military closed off its border crossing into Cambodia to almost all vehicles and people in both countries across seven of it 76 provinces, including to international tourists and traders, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Bilateral relations between Cambodia and Thailand have soured to its worst point in years after a brief fire exchange in May between military troops of both nations in a contested border area, which left one Cambodian soldier dead. It led to the ongoing back-and-forth and a reported rising sense of nationalism on both sides, which has seen Cambodia ban Thai media, including films and television, Thailand's Internet bandwidth cut and an import suspension of fruit, vegetable, gas and fuel.

