Thailand shuts Cambodian border over scams, intensifying border dispute

Thailand has closed its border to almost all travelers from Cambodia as diplomatic tensions escalate over a territorial dispute between the two neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

On Monday, the Thai military closed off its border crossing into Cambodia to almost all vehicles and people in both countries across seven of it 76 provinces, including to international tourists and traders, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


