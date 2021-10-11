Thailand to reopen more tourist spots to vaccinated visitors in November

Thailand will reopen more tourist destinations, including the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors from Nov. 1, the government said Monday.

Also among the designated places in 10 provinces are the twin beach resorts of Hua Hin and Cha-am, southwest of the capital, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin told a press conference.

He said that an additional 33 provinces regarded as a tourist and economic destinations will be partially reopened in December and January.

The plan follows the successful reopening of the southern resort islands of Phuket and Samui in July.

Taweesilp also announced that starting Oct. 1, the quarantine period for visitors who have been fully vaccinated and who test negative for the coronavirus will be reduced from 14 to seven days, and to 10 days for those not vaccinated.

Foreign businessmen will be allowed to hold meetings while still in quarantine so long as they comply with health measures.

The state of emergency imposed in March last year will be maintained until the end of November, but there will be a relaxation from next month including a shortened curfew period and extended shopping hours at malls.

Thailand confirmed 10,288 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total to 1,571,926. With 101 more fatalities, the country's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 16,369.

News.Az

