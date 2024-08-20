Thailand’s young prime minister: Paetongtarn Shinawatra – Who is she? - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az



Thailand's political scene has just witnessed a groundbreaking moment: 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra has become the country’s prime minister, setting records as the youngest leader in Thai history and the first woman of Chinese (Hakka) descent to hold the office. This milestone not only highlights the enduring influence of the Shinawatra family but also marks the dawn of a new chapter for Thailand.

Paetongtarn isn't new to the political game. As the daughter of billionaire and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, she’s grown up in the shadow of one of Thailand’s most impactful leaders—one who was eventually ousted in a military coup. The Shinawatra family has long been known for their tenacity, dedication to social progress, and economic growth, despite navigating through political storms.Paetongtarn follows in the footsteps of her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who was the first woman to serve as Thailand’s prime minister and made significant contributions to the country’s modern history. The Shinawatra legacy continues to shape Thailand’s political landscape, showcasing a powerful blend of tradition and fresh leadership.As a young leader, Paetongtarn represents a new generation ready to tackle the challenges of globalization, rapid economic shifts, and internal political struggles. She brings with her a vision of renewal and modernization, while still honoring Thailand’s rich traditions and cultural heritage. Paetongtarn also stands as a beacon for the growing role of women in politics.She’s already set her sights on key goals: boosting social welfare, driving economic development, and strengthening Thailand's position on the global stage. With her deep roots in Hakka culture, Paetongtarn could also play a crucial role in deepening ties with China and other Asian nations, potentially fueling Thailand's economic momentum.In all, Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s rise could be a game-changer for Thailand, blending a storied political legacy with a forward-looking vision. Her ascent to power is more than just a family victory—it’s a sign of the transformative changes on the horizon for Thailand.

News.Az