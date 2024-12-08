The EU may collapse in six months, warns Slovak PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union could collapse within six months due to the selfishness of major members like France and Germany, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on the national broadcaster STV, News.Az reports.

"Let's not be surprised at what might happen to the EU <...> I fear that [negative changes will happen] in the sake of the selfish national goals of these big countries [of the union]," the prime minister said. "The EU could crumble like a house of cards in six months," Fico added.According to him, major EU countries are prioritizing their own interests within the union at the expense of shared goals. He predicts challenging times ahead, marked by instability. The Slovak PM also emphasized that the EU should respect the outcomes of elections in sovereign countries, even when the winning political forces pursue policies that differ from the bloc's collective vision."I will defend Slovakia's national interests within the EU very firmly," Fico stated. He added that he is prepared to veto any proposals presented to the European Council for approval if they could potentially harm Slovakia.The prime minister also said that in the coming week he would travel to Brazil, where he would discuss the Brazilian-Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with the country's leaders.

