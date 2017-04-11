The FMs of Russia, Iran and Syria to meet in Moscow

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria will meet in Moscow later this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, APA reports quoting Anadolu.

It will be the first meeting between Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, Javad Zarif of Iran and Walid Muallem, who represents the Syrian regime, since a U.S. missile strike on a regime air base in response to a chemical attack last week.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Moscow on Wednesday but has no scheduled meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

News.Az

