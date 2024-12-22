The Georgian president has called for the appointment of snap elections within a week
Salome Zourabichvili - President of Georgia
Salome Zourabichvili also pledged to reveal her future plans on Monday.Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party to appoint snap parliamentary elections before December 29, her last day in office, News.Az citing the TASS.
"Those who want a good outcome for the country please come to the [presidential] palace. Let Ivanishvili (the ruling party’s founder - TASS) come too as he is the one who rules everything and I am ready to sit down at a negotiating table to decide when elections will be appointed. But the election date needs to be agreed before December 29," she told a protest rally in downtown Tbilisi.
She also promised to announce her further plans on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze warned Zourabichvili against seeking to appoint new parliamentary elections, saying that this might be fraught with criminal liability for her. According to Kobakhidze, parliamentary elections in Georgia are organized in three cases: rerun elections are appointed when the Central Election Commission of the Constitutional Court annul the results of elections; regular elections are held when the four-year mandate of lawmakers expires; and early elections are appointed when parliament votes no-confidence to the government. If the president ventures to appoint new parliamentary elections due to any other reason, she will face criminal charges, he added.