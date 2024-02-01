News.az
Salome Zourabichvili
Tag:
Salome Zourabichvili
Georgia's ex-president Zourabichvili meets supporters after leaving presidential palace
29 Dec 2024-15:41
December in Georgia: Protests, societal divisions, and the struggle for the future
29 Dec 2024-11:44
The Georgian president has called for the appointment of snap elections within a week
23 Dec 2024-02:45
What to expect from Mikheil Kavelashvili's election as president of Georgia? – INTERVIEW
19 Dec 2024-09:01
Future of Georgia: Can the opposition turn the tide? - INTERVIEW
09 Dec 2024-11:00
Georgian president calls government illegitimate, PM says opposition plots revolution
30 Nov 2024-23:06
The opposition in Georgia is split and does not have a single leader - INTERVIEW
05 Nov 2024-14:25
Georgian parl’t speaker accuses president of collaborating with opposition to organize unrest
28 Oct 2024-14:12
Georgia’s president calls for public demonstrations as the opposition challenges election results
27 Oct 2024-22:01
Georgia prepares for a major test of sovereignty
22 Oct 2024-14:00
